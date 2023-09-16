RACINE — If you think you might enjoy a stroll down Memory Lane, look no farther than Preservation Racine’s annual Tour of Historic Places on Sunday, Sept. 24.

The eight buildings are generally along a corridor running from the 900 block of Main Street to the 1700 block of College Avenue, with a few of the houses within a street or two away.

The oldest houses, 936 and 1144 Main St., were constructed of cream brick and built in 1868.

The next three houses are wood-framed with many special features, built from 1881-94. They are at 1202 Main St., 1747 College Ave. and 1520 College Ave.

The last three are brick constructed in the 20th century: a 1912 commercial building at 1220 Villa St.; a school at 1200 Park Ave., the original structure was completed in 1924; and at 218 16th St. is a house built in 1940.

The properties are noteworthy because of their architects, builders, or early owners or occupants.

The architectural styles include Chateauesque, Italian Villa or Italianate, Queen Anne, neo-Gothic, Georgian Revival, Eastlake and early 20th century commercial.

Preservation Racine began in 1973 as a standing committee of Racine Urban Aesthetics Inc., which had been created by Junior League of Racine in response to the Landmark Commission, a development of the Racine Common Council.

To celebrate the organization’s 50th anniversary, the house at 936 Main St. has been added to the tour.

Blake House is owned by Preservation Racine and will be the hospitality center for the event, where attendees can take a break and enjoy refreshments. It is also the location to purchase day-of-the-event tickets.

Lucius Blake, an early owner of this building, began with few resources and turned his financial interests into wealth. He was known as the “fanning mill king” — and attendees will be able to view a display of this piece of farm equipment.

Another highlight of the tour is a renovation of one of the original parlors in the style that would have been popular when the Lucius and Caroline Blake family lived in the house.

The project is a memorial to Pat Murphy, who worked to promote the interests of Preservation Racine from 1973 to her death on Feb. 4, 2023.

Descriptions and histories of the properties will be provided with each ticket. Advance tickets are $15 and are available until Sept. 23 at:

Borzynski’s Farm and Floral Market, 11600 Washington Ave., Sturtevant

Milaeger’s, 4838 Douglas Ave. and 8717 Highway 11

Miller’s Flowers, 219 Sixth Street

O&H Bakeries, 4917 Douglas Ave., 4006 Durand Ave. and 5910 Washington Ave.

Personal Touch Flowers by Julie, 5445 Spring St.

Racine Heritage Museum, 701 Main St.

Uncorkt, 240 Main St.

Wilson’s Coffee & Tea, 3306 Washington Ave.

Day-of-event tickets are $20 will be sold at Blake House, 936 Main St.