'Chaos' fallout: Raucous BASD meeting left most of agenda unexamined
BURLINGTON SCHOOLS

'Chaos' fallout: Raucous BASD meeting left most of agenda unexamined

Turning point

During a turning point in Monday night's Burlington Area School District board meeting, audience members turned to shouting at the school board and ignoring the rules of the public comment session.

 Lauren Henning

BURLINGTON — After the Burlington Area School District board meeting Monday night abruptly ended due to disruption, much of the agenda was unattended to, including a masking policy decision and an Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding discussion.

School Board President Peter Turke, who had attempted multiple times to regain control of the meeting, said he didn’t know what else he could have done to change the night’s course, but plans to rewatch video of the meeting and “reflect.”

Peter Turke

Turke

“I tried my best to keep the conversation as civil or the comments as civil as possible and to try to hear everybody because that was our goal,” Turke said.

The school board, according to Turke, has received support statewide for how it handled the meeting. It has even received national support from a Muslim civil rights group, which commended the board’s response to an anti-Islam statement made during public comment. For more on that story, turn to Page B3.

While nothing has been scheduled, Turke believes another meeting will be scheduled this month to pick up where Monday night left off in a special meeting. If a special meeting is scheduled, he said the meeting would remain open to the public but would not have a public comment section.

The board will continue to receive public comment through email and will livestream its meetings, according to Turke. But, before any decisions are made, he believes Burlington needs a break.

“I think we all need a few days to breathe as a community before we get into that again,” Turke said.

BASD administrators were unavailable for comment.

“As we continue to process the events from Monday evening, we do not have a response or answers to your questions at this time,” BASD staff member Tobie Green said in an email to The Journal Times.

Laura Bielefeldt, a Burlington Coalition for Dismantling Racism member and BASD Community Equity team designee, was a part of the group “elected” to the “new school board” in a Burlington High School meeting after the actual meeting recessed. BCDR, along with Bielefeldt, appealed to the frustration parents felt during Monday’s meeting, saying that level of frustration has been felt by families of color for years.

“Many of the community members who came together last night do not always see eye to eye, but we could all agree on the fact that the district can’t run away from difficult conversations,” Bielefeldt stated in a news release Tuesday. “Unity is the goal and BCDR has always stood for this. We simply make no exceptions for a ‘middle ground’ when it comes to racism and the safety of our children and families in this community.”

During Monday’s meeting, while noting that she often did not agree with other attendees, Bielefeldt said she would always speak her mind.

Moving forward, Turke is unsure of if the public comment policy will change or not, but emphasized that input is valued and board members “were listening to public comment.”

“I’m hopeful that we can do better at our next meeting,” Turke said.

Watch now: ‘Chaos’ | Parents opposed to mask mandates shut down Burlington School Board meeting
Local News

Watch now: ‘Chaos’ | Parents opposed to mask mandates shut down Burlington School Board meeting

A group of anti-mask mandate parents are walking the hallways of Burlington High School, hunting for the school board that had just abruptly adjourned a meeting, when the crowd is stopped by police.

Two hours prior, Burlington citizens and parents filled the school’s auditorium for a school board meeting Monday night to speak out about what they believe the district’s mask policy should be for the upcoming school year amid a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

+7
Racine County's health departments recommend universal masking in schools to start year
Local News

Racine County's health departments recommend universal masking in schools to start year

Throughout June and early July, Racine County was averaging only around 2 new COVID-19 cases per day. That rate has ballooned now to more than 30 new cases per day, a level the county hasn't seen since April.

Citing that level of increase and fears of those rates climbing, Racine County's health departments are recommending universal masking in schools for the approaching 2021-22 school year.

That puts school districts in a tight spot with students expected to return to classrooms in a matter of weeks.

