RACINE — A car crashed into City Hall on Saturday, injuring the driver and causing damage to the building.

About 6 p.m., Racine Police Department officers were in the 1000 block of Villa Street when they reportedly saw a car fail to stop at a stop sign. The officers got into their squad cars and tried to catch up with the car to pull it over.

The car was travelling at a high speed and continued ignoring stop signs, according Sgt. Kristi Wilcox, public information officer for RPD.

The officers lost sight of the car, but a short time later RPD received a report that a car had crashed into the side of City Hall off Washington Avenue.

The driver, who was trapped inside the car and had to be removed by the Racine Fire Department, was taken to Ascension All Saints Hospital and then flown to a Milwaukee hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

A lower level window at City Hall and a street light were destroyed, according to Wilcox.

Several blocks also were pushed against the building or cracked and a tree appeared to be recently damaged.