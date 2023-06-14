CALEDONIA — The Racine County and FBI Joint Law Enforcement Tactical Training Facility in Caledonia was dedicated to former Village Trustee Kevin Wanggaard Friday.

Wanggaard served as a trustee on the Caledonia Village Board for 18 years and was an employee for the City of Racine for 30 years. He died unexpectedly in April 2022 at the age of 61.

The FBI Milwaukee field office partnered with Racine County, Racine County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI Milwaukee Citizen’s Academy Alumni Associate for a dedication ceremony in Wanggaard’s honor.

The organizations said he was instrumental in getting the training facility built and running.

A plaque dedicated to Wanggaard will be hung in the entrance at the training facility.

Plaque dedicated to former Caledonia Village Trustee, Kevin Wanggaard, in ceremony on Friday. FBI Special Agent in Charge for the State of Wisconsin, Michael Hensle (left) speaks to a crowd at dedication ceremony on June 9, 2023. Special Agent in Charge, Micheal Hensel, left, gives Sandy Wanggaard, wife of Kevin Wanggaard, a gift as a part of law enforcement tradition on Friday. The plaque that will hang in the entrance of the Joint Law Enforcement Training Facility dedicated to Kevin Wanggaard. Van Wanggaard speaks at the Memorial Dedication ceremony of his younger brother, Kevin Wanggaard, on June 9, 2023.

“He was able to work with both federal partners and local partners and work towards getting this facility built,” Michael Hensle, FBI special agent in charge, said. “He helped the FBI navigate during budgetary times, as well as making sure our budget and funding can be spent in a certain period of time.”

The center is used to train police officers and FBI agents on executing orders such as search warrants.

“Our law enforcement officers were trained in that facility. They’d often comment how much better prepared they are to do their jobs, and how lucky they are to have this facility,” Hensle said.

The center also has a citizen’s academy, which is an 8-week program open to the public to offer an understanding of how the FBI runs. Wanggaard completed the program in October 2020.

“Kevin was chosen to come to the FBI Citizen’s Academy, he was just so absolutely excited that he was going to be a participant,” Van Wanggaard, Kevin’s brother and member of the Wisconsin State Senate, said. “I am so proud.”