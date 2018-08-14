Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Deli Food Express suspect
Police said an armed robber allegedly entered Deli Food Express, 3100 6 Mile Road in Caledonia on Monday.

RACINE — An alleged armed robbery took place at Deli Food Express, 3100 6 Mile Rd., around 4:30 p.m. Monday, police said.

While Caledonia Police officers were responding to the robbery, it was reported that an individual in a vehicle was following the suspect, who was on foot.

Officers set up a perimeter between Indian Trail and Lamberton Road, but the suspect was not located. 

Police said a clerk reported that a black male with a light complexion, wearing a black, baggy hoodie and with a black cloth covering his face, entered the deli with a gun and demanded money.

While the clerk was giving the suspect an unknown amount of money, a customer entered the store and was ordered by the robber to get on the ground, police said.

The suspect fled on foot and was not located by police. He was allegedly wearing baggy, blue jeans and white shoes. The suspect is between five feet eight inches tall and five feet 10 inches tall.

