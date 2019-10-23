{{featured_button_text}}
California Skeleton Mystery

In this selfie shot taken on Oct. 7, Brandon Follin, left, and Tyler Hofer, right, stand atop Mount Williamson, California's second-highest peak. Earlier that day, the two had discovered a human skeleton buried in the rocks below the summit. Inyo County investigators are trying to identify the bones and, among other possibilities are looking into whether they are the remains of Giichi Matsumura, a Japanese man who was buried there in September 1945 after dying on fishing trip while he was incarcerated at the nearby Manzanar internment camp. The gravesite wasn’t mapped, so his final resting place has been a mystery that for years has captivated hikers who searched fruitlessly for Matsumara’s remains.

SANTA MONICA, Calif. — In the closing days of World War II, a Japanese American set out with other men from the infamous internment camp at Manzanar on a trip to the mountains, where he went off on his own to paint a watercolor and got caught in a freak summer snowstorm.

A hiker found Giichi Matsumura’s body weeks later, and he was laid to rest in a spot marked only by a small pile of granite slabs.

Over the years, as the little-known story faded along with memories, the location of Matsumura’s remote burial place was lost to time, and he became a sort of ghost of Manzanar, the subject of searches, rumors and legends.

Now, 74 years later, his skeleton may have finally been found.

The Inyo County sheriff’s office told The Associated Press it is investigating the possibility that a set of bleached bones discovered earlier this month in the rugged Sierra Nevada is Matsumura’s.

If those suspicions prove correct, Matsumura will have the rare distinction of having been lost and found twice.

His fate is a footnote to one of the darkest chapters in U.S. history, when more than 110,000 Japanese Americans were deemed a security risk and herded into prison camps in remote locations.

Matsumura, a 46-year-old gardener from Santa Monica, was among about 10,000 who ended up in Manzanar, living behind barbed wire about 185 miles north of Los Angeles in a place blazing hot in summer and frigid in winter.

Some of the men began sneaking out at night to go fishing for days at a time, evading the spotlight from a guard tower manned by soldiers with machine guns, said Cory Shiozaki, director of the documentary “The Manzanar Fishing Club.” The anglers would slip back into the camp with big trout caught in the streams and lakes around Mount Williamson, California’s second-highest peak.

If the bones turn out to be those of his grandfather, he said, there is already a place for them: In a corner of Woodlawn Cemetery in Santa Monica, where his grandmother is buried, a black granite headstone bears her name and that of her long-lost husband.

Investigative researcher Randy Herschaft in New York contributed to this report.

