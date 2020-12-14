Bendtsen’s to open second location, a retail bakery and coffee shop in Caledonia

“Bendtsen’s is a long-term establishment in the region and we’re just absolutely delighted to hear it’s coming here to Caledonia.”

One of two

Should all plans go according to plan, the new Bendtsen’s Bakery would be one of two such kringle-focused bakeries to open in Caledonia in 2021. O&H plans to move its current bakery at 1841 Douglas Ave. (located in the City of Racine) three miles to the north and open a new bakery at the corner of Four Mile Road and Douglas Avenue.

Despite both being in Caledonia, the new Bendtsen’s and new O&H would still be more than four miles apart from one another.

Drive-thru retail bakery, coffee shop

Bendtsen said the bakery’s offer on the Northwestern Avenue property is expected “to close in a couple weeks at the end of the year” as part of his plans to open a full-service retail bakery and coffee shop there.