Aftermath of looting in Chicago: 13 cops injured, two people shot, more than 100 arrests, Mag Mile trashed

A Tribune investigation published Monday morning found that Foxx drops felony cases involving charges of murder and other serious offenses at a higher rate than her predecessor.

Lightfoot, who endorsed Foxx for re-election, became angry when asked follow-up questions about Foxx's handling of cases and told a reporter not to bait her.

"What we're saying is, as a result of what happened last night, there have to be consequences," Lightfoot said. "We've got teams of people that are aggressively out there identifying the people responsible, looking at the plates, and we're going to bring them to justice.

"But when we do make those arrests, our expectation is that this is going to be treated with the level of seriousness it should be. Period," she said. "Don't try to bait us, mischaracterize, pit one against the other, we're not playing that. We're in a serious situation here and we need a serious response. That's what we're saying."

Foxx's office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The looting seemed to be centered in Streeterville and North Michigan Avenue, but some looting was reported on State Street in the Loop and on the Near North Side. By 4 a.m. police appeared to be getting things under control.