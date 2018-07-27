IF YOU GO

WHAT: The Racine County Fair

WHEN: Friday and Saturday, July 27 and 28 8 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. ; Sunday, July 29, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

WHERE: The Racine County Fairgrounds, Highway 11, west of Highway 45, Union Grove.

ADMISSION: Adults 14 to 62, $10; seniors 62 and older, $8; juniors 8 to 13, $6; children 7 Years and younger, free.

ZOPPE CIRCUS: Performing today 2:30 and 6:30 p.m.; Saturday 1:30, 4:30 and 6:30 p.m.; Sunday 2:30 and 4:30 p.m.