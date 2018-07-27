UNION GROVE — With 15 minutes until the Zoppé Circus act was set to perform Thursday, only two people awaited in the mostly empty bleachers at the Racine County Fair.
“They’ll all start filing in soon,” Joey Sciarra said. “Believe me.” Sure enough, hundreds of viewers gathered, bunched together to watch an act that’s performed at the fair for the past 16 years.
Zoppé has been around much longer than its 16 years’ worth of performances at the fairgrounds. The family circus dates back to 1842, when Napoline Zoppè wandered into a plaza in Budapest, Hungary, looking for work.
“He met a beautiful equestrian ballerina named Ermenegilda, who captured the hearts and minds of the crowd with her grace and showmanship,” Giovanni “Nino” Zoppé said. “Napoline fell in love and the two ran away to Venice, Italy, and founded the circus that still bears their name.”
One-hundred-seventy-six years later, Giovanni has carried on the tradition seven generations down the family tree. “I’ve been doing this since I was born,” he said. “When you’re born into the circus, you become accustomed to the lifestyle; I wouldn’t have it any other way.”
About the act
Zoppé’s act contains several different elements, including gymnasts, high flyers, escape artists and a clown named Nino. The clown is played by Giovanni, 52, who directs the show, but he credits his supporting cast for making each performance stellar.
“We couldn’t do it without everyone,” Zoppé said. “There is no better feeling than looking out into the audience and seeing the joy we put on people’s faces.”
The act generally runs 45 minutes to an hour, according to Zoppé, and they try to make it as interactive as possible.
“Without the audience and fan support, our act would cease to exist,” Zoppé said. “Bringing audience members into the ring during our show makes it feel like they are really part of it.”
One member of Zoppé Circus is Justin Wood, an escape artist and professional juggler. He started working with Zoppé at the start of their Racine County Fair trip because another member of the group was unavailable.
“I’ve been talking with (Giovanni) for a couple of years now,” Wood said. “I’m currently based in New York City, so whenever a gig comes up that I can perform at, I jump on it.”
The 31-year-old from Kentucky realized when he was a teenager that performing tricks and stunts was something that he wanted to do for the rest of his life.
“I had a job at a grocery store when I was a kid and I just thought about the strenuous hours I was working,” he said. “I’d be working more than 40 hours a week and I was doing something I hated; it was at that moment that I decided I needed to figure out what I wanted to do with the rest of my life.”
While Wood isn’t a permanent member of Zoppé Circus, he understands the difficulties of travel.
“It can be tough at times because you’re living out of a camper,” he said. “But, when you’re doing something you love and it’s with people you like, it makes the job that much more worth it.”
For Zoppé, he doesn’t see travel as a hardship. “I’d much rather be doing this than working an eight-hour shift,” he said. “I get to focus all my time on my family and they are what matters the most to me.”
Sciarra, the sound director for Zoppé Circus, said he doesn’t mind moving all over the place, but it can wear you down.
“The cool thing about road tripping is you get to see a bunch of places that you haven’t before,” the 52-year-old said. “We went rafting in Colorado last summer and that was so much fun.”
Reaction from the audience
Barbara and Bob Eisenhower have attended the Racine County Fair for the past 20 years, but had never seen the Zoppé Circus perform.
“We were just walking around and figured we would give it a shot,” Barbara said Thursday. “We’re both here for the food and the entertainment.”
Several ooh’s and aah’s were uttered by the Eisenhowers throughout the performance, and at the end of it, said they were happy they attended.
“These guys and girls were incredible,” Bob said. “The amount of training that they must do to ensure their act is flawless must be a lot.”
The Eisenhowers are from Spring Grove, Illinois, but they make the trip to Union Grove because it’s fun for them. “There are always new things coming about at the fair,” Barbara said. “I know that we will definitely be back to see Zoppé perform again next year.”
Giovanni and the rest of his group expressed their gratefulness at the end of their performance, thanking the crowd for always being loyal.
“Everybody loves the circus,” Zoppé said. “It doesn’t matter what color you are or what you believe in, the circus is always a good time.”
