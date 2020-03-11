News briefs

School evacuated after smoke scare

CALEDONIA — St. Rita School, 4433 Douglas Ave., was briefly evacuated Wednesday afternoon after smoke was observed in the building.

The Caledonia police and fire departments responded to the scene and no injuries were reported. The smoke was blamed on an electrical issue.

Police radio reports of the possible structured fire were first heard at around 1:45 p.m.

By 2:05 p.m., students were allowed back into the building after evacuating to the nearby St. Rita Parish church.

2 dead, 2 injured in stabbing

TOWN OF WAUKESHA — Sheriff's officials say two people are dead and two others have been injured in a stabbing in Waukesha County.

Sheriff Eric Severson said deputies were called to a domestic disturbance in the Town of Waukesha shortly before 7 p.m. Tuesday and found the four victims.

A male suspect was taken into custody at the scene, Severson said. The sheriff says the male is believed to have acted alone.

The injured victims were taken to local hospitals, but their conditions were not released as of Tuesday.