News briefs

School evacuated after smoke scare
CALEDONIA — St. Rita School, 4433 Douglas Ave., was briefly evacuated Wednesday afternoon after smoke was observed in the building.
The Caledonia police and fire departments responded to the scene and no injuries were reported. The smoke was blamed on an electrical issue.
Police radio reports of the possible structured fire were first heard at around 1:45 p.m.
By 2:05 p.m., students were allowed back into the building after evacuating to the nearby St. Rita Parish church.
2 dead, 2 injured in stabbing
TOWN OF WAUKESHA — Sheriff's officials say two people are dead and two others have been injured in a stabbing in Waukesha County.
Sheriff Eric Severson said deputies were called to a domestic disturbance in the Town of Waukesha shortly before 7 p.m. Tuesday and found the four victims.
A male suspect was taken into custody at the scene, Severson said. The sheriff says the male is believed to have acted alone.
The injured victims were taken to local hospitals, but their conditions were not released as of Tuesday.
The sheriff declined to identify any of those involved, as families were still being notified.
"I do want to express our condolences to the families that are involved in this incident," said Severson. “This is a tragic case. Our office and the other law enforcement and fire agencies also want to express their condolences, and we're going to do everything we can to continue this investigation, and respect the family's privacy.”
