Photo2 (copy)
GREGORY BULL, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Border deal

Congress OKs bill; Trump to sign, declare emergency

Nation, Page A3

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Assistant Managing Editor

Pete Wicklund is the local editor for The Journal Times.

Load comments