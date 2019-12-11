News billboard for Thursday
A Honda Accord with more than 320,000 miles on it named after a mayonnaise alternative refused to move in the drive-thru at Mount Pleasant's Chick-Fil-A. What happened next might as well define the Christmas spirit.
Johnathan Hennegan, owner of the firearm retailer Chambered, was arrested Wednesday. Upon opening Chambered, Hennegan preached the importance of responsible gun ownership. He now faces nine criminal charges that include second-degree sexual assault, operating a firearm while intoxicated and intentionally pointing a firearm at a person.
RACINE — Racine Police have identified a woman taken into custody as part of an investigation into a fatal shooting Friday in the 1800 block o…
RACINE — Racine’s Downtown and inner-city food desert will be a little less arid with the opening today of Smart Mart, an organic food store.
A 36-year-old man faces a child abuse charge after he allegedly tried to beat up a 16-year-old who had defeated the man's son in a previous fight.
WATERFORD — Café 213, the shuttered Downtown Waterford café, has a buyer and will be making a return with expanded hours and alcohol on the menu.
RACINE — An adult female has been arrested regarding a homicide that occurred Friday afternoon, Racine Police Department confirms.
RICE LAKE — A toddler who went missing in northwestern Wisconsin has been found dead, according to officials.
Tokens and animatronic rodents are out, light-up dance floor is in after Racine Chuck E. Cheese remodel
The kid-focused arcade restaurant has revamped its pizza to be more adult-friendly, expanded its salad bar and fruit choices, has a redesigned slimmer rodent-mascot (still named Charles Entertainment Cheese; yes, that is his full name), and fired the animatronic band.
MOUNT PLEASANT — At Mount Pleasant Village Hall Tuesday, Milwaukee-based Wangard Partners is scheduled to hold a ceremonial groundbreaking for…