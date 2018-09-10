Belle Ensemble

Members of the Belle Ensemble, from left, Nick Barootian, Ryan Garrett White, Michael Mueller, John Stumpff, Erin Sura, Karen Archbold and Ami Bouterse are shown during a rehearsal. The ensemble, along with four members of the Park High School Writers Club, are scheduled to perform "Two Roads Converged: A Marriage of American Voices" Sept. 21 and Sept. 23. 

 Submitted photo

Poetry and music

Racine Belle Ensemble, Park High writers collaborate on performances

A+, Page B1

