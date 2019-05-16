News billboard for May 17 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Lundgaard Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Appleton Mourns Firefighter killed while answering call State, Page A3 Subscribe to Breaking News Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular ICE allegedly arrests Racine student pastor; Vigil planned for Wednesday Update: Interstate traffic backs up into Milwaukee for 4 hours after tanker, truck crash Police investigating death of 'estranged couple' as murder/suicide Man involved in Friday's apparent murder-suicide identified Killing of Kenosha teen was premeditated, according to prosecutors promotion VIDEO DINING GUIDE: Check out videos of Racine-area restaurants! promotion spotlight How much do you know about Mother's Day? Did it start in the U.S.? Or elsewhere? Who was Anna Jarvis? And where in the world do we get so many of our flowers? Tell us what you think Should the state accept millions in federal funding for Medicaid expansion? You voted: Yes No Uncertain Vote View Results Back Print Ads Ads featured Garbo Motor Sales May 11, 2019 Ad Vault Reveal front page strip combo May 14, 2019 Dover Flag & Map 323 Main St, Racine, WI 53403 262-632-3133 Website Health Front page strip ad May 12, 2019 Racine Dental Group 1101 South Airline Rd, Racine, WI 53406 262-619-7733 Ad Vault Golf Outing May 12, 2019 St John Nepomuk 700 English St, Racine, WI 53402 262-634-5647 Website Ad Vault WOMAN May 12, 2019 Eye Clinic Of Racine Ltd ST. MARY'S CAMPUS: RACINE 3805a Spring St, Mount Pleasant, WI 53405 262-637-9615 Website Ad Vault 099: Res. 2019-6 - PAGE 1 23 hrs ago Racine Co Board Proceedings 730 Wisconsin Av, Racine, WI 53403 262-636-3571 Ad Vault Admin Plan May 11, 2019 Racine County Housing Authority 837 MAIN STREET, RACINE, WI 53403 262-636-3405 Ad Vault US CELLULAR May 15, 2019 Ad Vault Out & About Front Page Strip 5x points 23 hrs ago Potawatomi Bingo Casino Call us at 1-800-PAYSBIG 1721 W Canal St, Milwaukee, WI 53233 800-729-7244 Website Ad Vault FILL-O&A May 15, 2019
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.