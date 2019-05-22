News billboard for May 23 34 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save School funding Evers, Legislature over $500M apart in plans. State news, Page B6 Subscribe to Breaking News Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Sheriff: $44,860 worth of marijuana found in home of food stamp recipient Flight for Life called after motorcycle crash in Caledonia State Supreme Court suspends Racine County judge for 'concerning' behavior Police: Man falls asleep after crashing into 3 cars during 100 mph chase More prison time for Racine man accused of providing drugs in fatal overdose View All Promotions promotion spotlight Who said it: Belichick or Churchill? promotion Contest: What's your grilling IQ? Tell us what you think Should abortion be legal in cases of incest or rape? You voted: Yes No Uncertain Vote View Results Back Print Ads Ad Vault Summer Fun Guide Animal Crackers 21 hrs ago Racine Zoo/sponsorship 200 Goold St, Racine, WI 53402 262-636-9273 Website Ad Vault Summer Fun Guide 21 hrs ago Racine Co Agriculture Po Box 104, Union Grove, WI 53182 262-534-2703 Website Ad Vault PERSONAL TOUCH May 21, 2019 Wilson Funeral Home 1212 Lathrop Avenue, Racine, Wi 53405 262-634-3361 Website Ad Vault Summer Fun Guide 21 hrs ago St Mesrob Armenian Church 4605 Erie St, Racine, WI 53402 262-639-0531 Website Office Integrity Funeral Services #3 May 21, 2019 Integrity Funeral Services 29134 Evergreen Dr., Waterford, WI 53185 262-514-4600 Website Ad Vault 321 Helper/Installer 21 hrs ago R & B Carpets & Flooring 6214 Douglas Ave, Racine, WI 53402 262-681-1886 Website Ad Vault Lifestyle & Retirement Thank you sponsor May 19, 2019 Ad Vault Out & About Front Page Strip 5x points May 16, 2019 Potawatomi Bingo Casino Call us at 1-800-PAYSBIG 1721 W Canal St, Milwaukee, WI 53233 800-729-7244 Website Ad Vault Strip Ad #1 May 16, 2019 First Weber Group Realtors 1100 N Main St, Racine, WI 53402 262-637-9801 Ad Vault Mrs Myers 21 hrs ago Mrs Myers Reading Room 6233 Durand Ave Ste C, Racine, WI 53406 262-456-2384 Website
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.