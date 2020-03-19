News billboard for March 20 Mar 19, 2020 50 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up Wis. Humane SocietyAnimal shelter settling into new quarters in Mount Pleasant Local, Page A7 0 comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to knowWe'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular +5 Local News All Wisconsin restaurants, bars ordered to close by 5 p.m. Tuesday; school closures extended indefinitely Mar 18, 2020 All Wisconsin restaurants, bars ordered to close by 5 p.m. Tuesday, excluding takeout Local News Here’s how to get free internet while schools are closed Mar 16, 2020 A lot of parents are worried about what to do if they don't have internet at home and libraries are closed, but their kids are still expected to do online assignments. A couple internet providers have provided a lifeline. +2 Local News Racine County responds to its first confirmed case of coronavirus, 19 now in state Mar 13, 2020 RACINE COUNTY — A Racine County resident has contracted COVID-19, a type of coronavirus, the Central Racine County Health Department announced… Local News UPDATED: Closures, cancellations in Racine County 11 hrs ago RACINE COUNTY — The following is a list of closures and cancellations affecting Racine County organizations, educational institutions and facilities. Crime and Courts Sheriff suspends non-violent arrests due to COVID-19 Mar 14, 2020 RACINE COUNTY — The Racine County Sheriff’s Office is limiting new prisoners at Racine County Jail to only those accused of violent crimes as … Local News UPDATED: Closures, cancellations in Racine County 11 hrs ago RACINE COUNTY — The following is a list of closures and cancellations affecting Racine County organizations, educational institutions and facilities. +6 Local News Racinians help one another in different ways amid COVID-19 shutdowns, with plans to do more Mar 14, 2020 On Saturday morning alone, more than 600 people received food and other home needs in a single giveaway. Similar events are expected to be similarly busy as COVID-19 forces shutdowns nationwide. Local News Pick 'n Save joins Walmart in reducing store hours Mar 15, 2020 All Pick 'n Save locations will closed by 10 p.m. at the latest for the time being. Local News All Wisconsin K-12 schools to close, Unified closing Monday Mar 13, 2020 RACINE COUNTY — Gov. Tony Evers on Friday afternoon ordered a statewide closure of all K-12 schools, public and private, as part of the state’… Money Gyros Express moving to Washington Avenue Mar 14, 2020 RACINE — Seven years after opening, Gyros Express is moving on — to a new Racine location.