News billboard for Jan. 16 Jan 15, 2020 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up Governor visits RacineIn town for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. remembrance program Local, Page B1 0 comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to knowWe'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Crime and Courts Doctor from Racine facing felony drug distribution charges Jan 10, 2020 KENOSHA — A local physician is charged with 61 counts of felony drug distribution, alleged to have been overprescribing Adderall, oxycodone an… Local News Racine might get the worst of a snowstorm set to hit southern Wisconsin this weekend Jan 9, 2020 Snow's a comin'. Local News Doctor accused of stalking now facing felony drug charges Updated Jan 10, 2020 A local physician is charged with 61 counts of felony drug distribution, alleged to have been overprescribing Adderall, oxycodone and weight-loss drugs. +3 Local News A bright future at Cree Lighting: Now-private company making continual advances Jan 12, 2020 STURTEVANT — On March 15, in a bombshell announcement, Cree reported that it had sold off its entire lighting business for $310 million, a bus… +5 Local News Millions paid to advisers on Foxconn project Jan 12, 2020 MOUNT PLEASANT — While many eyes are on how much taxpayer money the Foxconn Technology Group could receive through incentives, some consulting… Crime and Courts Family Dollar cashier accused of canceling purchases, pocketing money Jan 13, 2020 RACINE — A Racine woman is facing charges after reportedly stealing money from Family Dollar while working as a cashier. Crime and Courts Raymond teen accused of repeated sexual assault at school, attempting to bribe victims Jan 8, 2020 The investigation into Knuth was sparked by one of the victims reporting the inappropriate touching to the school resource officer at Union Grove High School. Local News Village of Waterford to break ground on Dairy Queen, business park, condos Jan 8, 2020 WATERFORD — The village is set to host groundbreakings on Jan. 22 for three developments expected to add $4.2 million in value to the village. +5 Local News Is Caledonia the Village of No? Local leaders wrestle with anti-development reputation Jan 13, 2020 Since Caledonians fought back and effectively killed a plan that would have brought a Walmart to Four Mile Road, development in the county's largest municipality by area has proven to be a slow process. +2 Local News About 30 days till Amos Los Tacos opens at former Casablanca site Jan 13, 2020 RACINE — The new owner of the former Casablanca de Mexico Restaurant and Lounge site, 230 Main St., said that if all goes according to plan, a…