News billboard for Jan. 31

Talking about trash
A reminder about the new solid-waste policies starting Feb. 3 Local, Page A9
Story of local woman who works for Racine County Opportunity Center goes viral after wearing her grandma's wedding dress from 1956 to her own wedding.
ELKHORN — A truck driver from Kenosha is being accused of stealing more than $35,000 worth of diesel fuel from the Lake Geneva fuel distributor where he worked.
The smartphone repair shop is currently located in the nearby Racine Centre shopping center, but plans to move to the more visible location at the corner of highways 31 and 20 this spring.
MILWAUKEE — Summerfest recently announced several headliners scheduled to perform at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater at this summer…
Authorities have identified the Racine woman killed in a two-car crash Monday night in Somers.
RACINE — A Racine man allegedly had upwards of 288 grams of marijuana and marijuana edibles in his residence shared by his grandmother, wife a…
TOWN OF BURLINGTON — A 20-year-old Town of Burlington man is scheduled to appear in Racine County Circuit Court Thursday, Jan. 30, after video…
A man brought a Rolex watch he purchased in 1974 for $345.97 to an antiques show to find out its current value. His reaction: priceless.
The woman, whose identity has not yet been released by the Kenosha County Sheriff's Office, did not appear to have been wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision.
After the suspect allegedly started sharing explicit photos of the teen, the teen started to believe that "he was trying to destroy her life,” a Racine Police sergeant wrote in her report.
