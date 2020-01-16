News billboard for Jan. 17

Related to this story
KENOSHA — A local physician is charged with 61 counts of felony drug distribution, alleged to have been overprescribing Adderall, oxycodone an…
- Updated
A local physician is charged with 61 counts of felony drug distribution, alleged to have been overprescribing Adderall, oxycodone and weight-loss drugs.
STURTEVANT — On March 15, in a bombshell announcement, Cree reported that it had sold off its entire lighting business for $310 million, a bus…
RACINE — A Racine woman is facing charges after reportedly stealing money from Family Dollar while working as a cashier.
MOUNT PLEASANT — While many eyes are on how much taxpayer money the Foxconn Technology Group could receive through incentives, some consulting…
Since Caledonians fought back and effectively killed a plan that would have brought a Walmart to Four Mile Road, development in the county's largest municipality by area has proven to be a slow process.
The investigation into Knuth was sparked by one of the victims reporting the inappropriate touching to the school resource officer at Union Grove High School.
RACINE — The new owner of the former Casablanca de Mexico Restaurant and Lounge site, 230 Main St., said that if all goes according to plan, a…
RACINE — The City of Racine has declared a snow emergency from 6 p.m. Saturday until noon Sunday.