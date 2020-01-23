News billboard for Jan. 24 Jan 23, 2020 46 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up Animal Crackers Jr.Racine Zoo announces new concert series for kids, families. Local, Page A7 0 comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to knowWe'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular +5 Local News Culver's plan gets over big hurdle despite neighbors' opposition Jan 21, 2020 CALEDONIA — A crowd of more than 80 people packed the Caledonia Village Hall on Monday night to listen to and weigh in on the battle of the ov… Local News Racine County Section 8 housing voucher applications will open up in February Jan 22, 2020 Applications will begin being accepted at 8 a.m. on Feb. 17. Money SC Johnson, Milwaukee Brewers to announce new partnership Jan 17, 2020 MILWAUKEE — SC Johnson and the Milwaukee Brewers are set to announce a new partnership on Friday, Jan. 24, at Miller Park. According to SCJ, t… Local News Making a clean sweep in 2020: Racine DPW unveils changes to waste pickup Jan 16, 2020 RACINE — In the 2020 budget, one of Public Works Commissioner John Rooney’s goals for the year was to rework the city’s waste collection proce… Crime and Courts Racine man accepts plea deal in 2018 fatal shooting of Deshaun Honeycutt Jan 22, 2020 RACINE — A Racine man accused of fatally shooting Deshaun Honeycutt in 2018 accepted a plea deal in Racine County Circuit Court Wednesday. Local News Madison principal taking 'extended leave of absence' after bullied student suffers concussion Jan 17, 2020 The school community was notified of Principal Tequila Kurth's leave Thursday in an email from Madison School District interim Superintendent Jane Belmore. +4 Lifestyles Lake Geneva Winterfest going back to a five-day event Jan 19, 2020 The cold-weather Lake Geneva carnival known as Winterfest is being compacted into a five-day festival, after an experiment that extended the event over two weekends. Crime and Courts Federal judge: No dismissal of excessive-force case against Officer Giese Jan 18, 2020 2 min to read MILWAUKEE — Despite requests for a dismissal, a federal judge ruled this week that a civil case alleging excessive force against Eric Giese — … Crime and Courts New police reports and information may delay trial of suspect in Officer Hetland's homicide Jan 21, 2020 Trial for suspect in Officer Hetland's homicide could be delayed due to new information.