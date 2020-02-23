News billboard for Feb. 24
RACINE — The Racine community and the Racine Police Department have suffered another tragic loss with the death of Officer Jennifer Diener. Sh…
After delays, the Casey’s General Store at 1306 Four Mile Road is expected to finally be open on Thursday, Feb. 20.
RACINE — A new, south-side Mexican bar and grill that will serve traditional Mexican food made from scratch is expected to open in about a month.
MOUNT PLEASANT — A woman was killed after her vehicle “split in half” during a three-vehicle crash in Mount Pleasant on Thursday night,
Applications will begin to be accepted at 8 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 17. Applicants are requested to apply online via WaitListCheck.com or rcha.org.
The alleged dealer, who is 18, later told police that he wishes he had just "let it go" and that now he has "messed his life up," although he did not confess to the shooting, Racine Police reported.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said Thursday the later bar time would be great for the state's economy and give Democrats, who he says are “clearly out of touch with reality,” a chance to grab a drink after they return to their hotels late at night.
Vos took particular aim at Sanders, the Vermont senator who won Wisconsin in 2016 and is among the front-runners in the Democratic presidential field this year. “There are a lot of people in the state, who once they hear him speak, are going to say ‘I need a drink,’” Vos said.
More than 6,000 applications were accepted in the first seven hours the wait list opened in more than a year.
RACINE — After Tyrese Hunter’s night to remember was secure in the books Friday night, Jim Gosz pretty much could only shake his head in wonder.