Newman spins out

Ryan Newman spun and brought out the 10th caution the day at Darlington Raceway, essentially ending any chance he had of winning his first event since surviving a terrifying wreck in the season opener.

Newman lost control of his No. 6 Ford between Turns 3 and 4 because of an apparent tire issue and then spun around as he neared the first turn. He raced to pit road to get new tread, but lost about 10 spots in the field.

Newman looked solid for part of the race, even getting into the top 10 in the early going.

Just being back in the car was nothing short of a miracle considering Newman’s fiery crash in the Daytona 500 on February 17. Newman sustained a head injury and walked out of the hospital a few days after having to be cut out of his mangled car.

Two small grass fires broke out at Darlington Raceway behind Turns 1 and 2 during the final stage of the NASCAR Cup Series race.

Smoke rose above the advertising signs in the first corner of the iconic track.