Newman spins out

Ryan Newman spun and brought out the 10th caution the day at Darlington Raceway, essentially ending any chance he had of winning his first event since surviving a terrifying wreck in the season opener.
Newman lost control of his No. 6 Ford between Turns 3 and 4 because of an apparent tire issue and then spun around as he neared the first turn. He raced to pit road to get new tread, but lost about 10 spots in the field.
Newman looked solid for part of the race, even getting into the top 10 in the early going.
Just being back in the car was nothing short of a miracle considering Newman’s fiery crash in the Daytona 500 on February 17. Newman sustained a head injury and walked out of the hospital a few days after having to be cut out of his mangled car.
- Two small grass fires broke out at Darlington Raceway behind Turns 1 and 2 during the final stage of the NASCAR Cup Series race.
Smoke rose above the advertising signs in the first corner of the iconic track.
Safety personnel quickly arrived and extinguished the flames. A fire truck came a short time later to douse the hot spots, leaving two dark areas in the otherwise green grass.
It wasn’t immediately unclear how the fires started.
- Brad Keselowski won the second stage of NASCAR’s race at Darlington Speedway, the sport’s first live event in 10 weeks.
It was Keselowski’s second stage win of the season. He led Alex Bowman, Martin Truex Jr., Kevin Harvick and Clint Bowyer to the checkered line as the stage ended.
Keselowski started on the pole after qualifying was set by a random draw.
The third and final stage will determine the race winner.
- A caution was called to remove a sticky sponsorship sign that came loose when Kyle Busch scraped the wall while riding the high line at Darlington Raceway.
After Busch rubbed the Blue-Emu sign, it started peeling off the outside wall. A portion of it stuck to Denny Hamlin’s grill and another attached to Tyler Reddick’s front fender.
It was a weird scene, even for NASCAR, and arguably as odd as racing without fans and with masks and social-distancing mandates.
Blue-Emu, you might recall, is the sponsor that fired Bubba Wallace for rage-quitting during an iRacing event in which the topical pain reliever was sponsoring the driver.
