Newman released from hospital

Peterson returns to Washington for a third season and first under new coach Ron Rivera. It'll be his 14th NFL season.

Peterson, who turns 35 in March, was the Redskins' leading rusher last season with 898 yards and five touchdowns on 211 carries. He currently ranks fifth on the NFL's career rushing list with 14,216 yards and is less than 1,100 from catching Barry Sanders for fourth.

• A person familiar with the situation says three-time Pro Bowl tight end Greg Olsen has agreed to a one-year, $7 million contract with the Seattle Seahawks.

Olsen was released by the Panthers earlier this month after nine seasons with the team amid a rebuilding process under first-year coach Matt Rhule. Olsen has caught 718 passes for 8,444 yards and 59 touchdowns during his 13-year NFL career. He spent his first four seasons with the Chicago Bears.

Olsen had 52 catches for 697 yards and two touchdowns last season for the Panthers.

• NFL offensive tackle Greg Robinson was being held in a Texas jail on a pending drug distribution charge from a federal agency, records show.

Robinson, 27, faces a charge of possessing marijuana with intention to sell it, the jail log shows. His home address is listed as Thibodaux, Louisiana.