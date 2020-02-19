Newman released from hospital

Ryan Newman was released from a Daytona Beach hospital Wednesday, the biggest step in his remarkable recovery from a horrific crash during the Daytona 500.
Earlier in the day, Newman’s racing team and wife posted a photo of Newman walking and grinned while posing with his daughters, offering an encouraging sign for fans and fellow drivers.
With hours, Newman was walking out of the Halifax Medical Center while holding the hands of his two girls.
His Roush Fenway Racing team had following statement earlier Wednesday:
“Ryan Newman continues to show great improvement after Monday night’s last-lap accident at Daytona International Speedway. The veteran driver is fully alert and walking around Halifax Medical Center. True to his jovial nature, he has also been joking around with staff, friends and family while spending time playing with his two daughters.”
It was the most detailed update about Newman’s condition, with the racing team previously confirming he was in serious condition with non-life threatening injuries and later that he was awake and talking. NASCAR officials have not shared any information about the extent of his injuries or prognosis for recovery.
Football
The Washington Redskins exercised Adrian Peterson's 2020 option Wednesday, keeping the veteran running back in the fold for another season.
Peterson returns to Washington for a third season and first under new coach Ron Rivera. It'll be his 14th NFL season.
Peterson, who turns 35 in March, was the Redskins' leading rusher last season with 898 yards and five touchdowns on 211 carries. He currently ranks fifth on the NFL's career rushing list with 14,216 yards and is less than 1,100 from catching Barry Sanders for fourth.
• A person familiar with the situation says three-time Pro Bowl tight end Greg Olsen has agreed to a one-year, $7 million contract with the Seattle Seahawks.
Olsen was released by the Panthers earlier this month after nine seasons with the team amid a rebuilding process under first-year coach Matt Rhule. Olsen has caught 718 passes for 8,444 yards and 59 touchdowns during his 13-year NFL career. He spent his first four seasons with the Chicago Bears.
Olsen had 52 catches for 697 yards and two touchdowns last season for the Panthers.
• NFL offensive tackle Greg Robinson was being held in a Texas jail on a pending drug distribution charge from a federal agency, records show.
Robinson, 27, faces a charge of possessing marijuana with intention to sell it, the jail log shows. His home address is listed as Thibodaux, Louisiana.
The former Auburn University standout was drafted second overall in 2014, by the St. Louis Rams. He signed with the Cleveland Browns in 2018. The Browns recently informed Robinson’s representatives they did not intend to re-sign him as a free agent.
Robinson battled inconsistency while starting 14 games last season for the Browns, who had a disappointing 6-10 season. He was benched for one game and missed another with a concussion.