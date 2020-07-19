Newgarden steps up

Josef Newgarden was seething after a fifth-place finish in the opener of the IndyCar doubleheader at Newton, Iowa, insisting he had the best car of the night and it was merely misfortune that cost him the win.
The two-time series champion left nothing to chance Saturday night.
Newgarden started from the pole and led nearly wire-to-wire to win Race 2, giving team owner Roger Penske a sweep of the two IndyCar races after Simon Pagenaud's win in the opener. It also gave Team Penske its fourth victory across three series this weekend with the NASCAR Cup Series drivers still to come Sunday.
“I don't know what we have to do to keep the bad luck off us, but hopefully this is a start,” Newgarden said. “I was so disappointed for the guys yesterday. I was angry for them because I thought we had the best car. So I thought everyone was determined to come back and have a good race.”
More like a dominant one. The Tennessee driver led 214 of the 250 laps to became the first to win an Iowa IndyCar race from the pole.
“I heard that stat and I don't think I've ever been on the pole here before,” he said, “so I was sitting there thinking, ‘I don’t know why we can't do that. We can convert from the pole.' I was totally confident.”
Will Power finished second after wrecking out of the doubleheader opener. Graham Rahal was third for his first podium in more than a year, while Pagenaud again came from the back to finish fourth and series leader Scott Dixon was fifth.
“It feels good just to have a solid day,” said Power, who doused himself with bottled water after stepping from the car on a night where the heat index hovered around triple digits. “We'd loved to have the win, of course, but seeming like if you do a good job in this series you get screwed. I'm glad for once we actually got a good result out of it.”
It was an especially good weekend for his team owner, who sent out 13 drivers in five series across two continents this weekend. Pagenaud gave Penske his first win IndyCar win since purchasing the series late last year, then Scott McLaughlin won the Supercars race in Australia. Austin Cindric wound up winning the Xfinity race at Texas on Saturday when first-place finisher Kyle Busch was disqualified, and Newgarden made it four wins in two days for Team Penske.
While the Penske entries in the IMSA race at Sebring failed to make the podium on Saturday, there's another Supercars race Sunday. Ryan Blaney, Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano also will try to add to the haul in the Cup Series race at Texas.
NASCAR: Kyle Busch celebrated a 10th NASCAR Xfinity Series victory at Texas, and then had it taken away.
Busch's No. 54 Joe Gibbs Toyota failed postrace inspection Saturday at Fort Worth, Texas after finishing ahead of Austin Cindric, who was declared the winner for the third victory in a row after taking both Xfinity races at Kentucky..
NASCAR said Busch's car was disqualified for failing heights, with the left rear measuring too low.
It would have been the 98th career win for Busch in the series. Instead, Cindric got his fifth in 83 career starts despite crossing the finish line 0.949 seconds behind Busch. That made a 1-2 Ford finish with Cindric ahead of series points leader Chase Briscoe.
Busch did rebound Saturday night to win his fifth Truck Series race at Texas, his 59th overall victory in that series. It was his 212th win in NASCAR's top three series, including 56 in the Cup Series.
The 21-year-old Cindric, son of Team Penske president Tim Cindric, said he had already changed back into street clothes in his hauler when he noticed everybody still around the No. 54 car. He said it's great to get a win no matter how it happens.
“I felt like we had a shot to do that today. And maybe didn’t execute as well as you should have, but that’s what kept us out," Cindric said. “But fast race cars and being in position, that’s where it counts.”
Busch had to come back through the field three times in the race, including an early speeding penalty on pit road. He built a 3.3 second-lead before a final caution flag when Joe Graf Jr. made contact with the wall. Busch led only 15 of the 201 laps.
Justin Allgaier had regained the lead from Cindric when both pitted on Lap 159, but was penalized for a blend line penalty when getting back on the track. After doing his pass-through penalty 10 laps later, he dropped two laps off the pace before recovering for a third-place finish.
FORMULA ONE: Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton won the Hungarian Grand Prix at Budapest for the eighth time to equal Michael Schumacher's single-venue record and take the championship lead on Sunday.
Hamilton's latest victory from pole position was as comfortable as the nearly 9-second margin over second-place Max Verstappen suggested. The British driver's 86th GP win moved him just five behind the German great Schumacher's F1 record of 91.
“It would have been so far-fetched to believe that could possibly come true. I remember watching Michael on TV win all his races," Hamilton said. "Now I’m getting closer to the amount of wins he has, it just reminds me of the dominance and excellence he showed for so long. I can understand the position he was in and I can understand the pressures he had. It’s pretty remarkable.”
Schumacher won the French GP eight times when it was held at Magny-Cours. Hamilton first won here in 2007 and his first success with Mercedes also came at the Hungaroring track in 2013, the year after replacing Schumacher on the Silver Arrows team.
Verstappen drove superbly to hold off Hamilton's Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas, who finished less than one second behind him in third to relinquish the championship lead after three races.
Hamilton took a record-extending 90th career pole on Saturday to match Schumacher's record for seven poles on the 4.4-kilometer (2.7-mile) track nestled among rolling hills outside of Budapest.
He made a clean start but Bottas made a poor one from second and was overtaken by Lance Stroll starting third; the Ferraris of Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc; and Verstappen from seventh.
