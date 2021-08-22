Newgarden making a late charge

The IndyCar championship flipped leaders Saturday night when Alex Palou was collected in an early three-car accident that moved Pato O’Ward to the point after a runner-up finish to Josef Newgarden at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Ill.

Newgarden won for the second time this season — third time of his career at Gateway — and beat O’Ward to the finish line by 0.5397 seconds. Will Power was third and Scott McLaughlin fourth to put three Team Penske drivers in the top four, and Sebastien Bourdais rounded out the top five in a Chevrolet sweep.

Newgarden led 138 of the 260 laps and jumped from fifth to third in the crowded points race. He trails O’Ward by 22 points.

“We’ve got to keep going,” Newgarden said. “We know this is going to be a climb.”

O’Ward finished second, but claimed the points lead for the second time this season. He was 52 points behind Palou two races ago, but Palou’s engine failure last week sliced it to 21 headed into Saturday night. Then Palou was part of a three-car accident early in the race that put O’Ward on cruise control.

The 22-year-old Mexican played it safe, avoided the carnage that knocked nine of the 24 cars from the race, and snagged his fifth podium of the season.