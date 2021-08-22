Newgarden making a late charge

The IndyCar championship flipped leaders Saturday night when Alex Palou was collected in an early three-car accident that moved Pato O’Ward to the point after a runner-up finish to Josef Newgarden at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Ill.
Newgarden won for the second time this season — third time of his career at Gateway — and beat O’Ward to the finish line by 0.5397 seconds. Will Power was third and Scott McLaughlin fourth to put three Team Penske drivers in the top four, and Sebastien Bourdais rounded out the top five in a Chevrolet sweep.
Newgarden led 138 of the 260 laps and jumped from fifth to third in the crowded points race. He trails O’Ward by 22 points.
“We’ve got to keep going,” Newgarden said. “We know this is going to be a climb.”
O’Ward finished second, but claimed the points lead for the second time this season. He was 52 points behind Palou two races ago, but Palou’s engine failure last week sliced it to 21 headed into Saturday night. Then Palou was part of a three-car accident early in the race that put O’Ward on cruise control.
The 22-year-old Mexican played it safe, avoided the carnage that knocked nine of the 24 cars from the race, and snagged his fifth podium of the season.
“I think people know who they can race dirty. I had a lot to lose today and they know that,” O’Ward said. He then speculated that the way Alexander Rossi raced him on a restart might have caused the crash that collected rival Palou.
“I was fully alongside Rossi and he just, I guess he doesn’t look in his left mirror here, and he just turned in,” O’Ward said. “So I had to slam on the brakes so I didn’t crash. And then Marcus (Ericsson) had to as well because we were going three-wide and I am assuming that is what caused the check-up behind for sure, because even for me it was very, very sudden and pretty aggressive.”
NASCAR XFINITY: AJ Allmendinger put his emotions on full display Saturday — again.
He screamed into the radio while crossing the finish line. He scaled the Michigan International Speedway fence in Brooklyn, Mich. Then he paused to savor the moment fans started chanting his name.
Now Allmendinger doesn’t doesn’t want it to end. Just six days after the biggest victory of his career, the NASCAR Cup Series’ Brickyard 200, Allmendinger drove back to victory lane — this time by taking the lead with four laps left in regulation and holding to win the Xfinity Series race in triple overtime.
He beat Bradon Jones to the finish line by 0.163 seconds.
“Wow! What a hell of a six days,” said. “This is awesome I don’t want to wake up from this dream I’m in.”
For nearly two decades Allmendinger struggled to stay competitive and relevant in IndyCars and stock cars. Now, at age 39, the Californian might be going through the best stretch of his career.
NASCAR TRUCKS: Defending series champion Sheldon Creed won the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series playoff opener Friday night in Madison, Ill., with a dominating run at Gateway.
In a race interrupted by a power outage that knocked out the lights for about an hour early in the second stage, Creed swept the stages and led 142 of 163 laps on the 1.25-mile oval.
The 23-year-old California driver wrapped up an automatic spot in the next three-race round of the playoffs, winning for the second time this year and seventh in two seasons.