Team Penske's hot start to the motorsports season continued Sunday with a Josef Newgarden victory in the IndyCar season opener — the fourth win for a Penske car in seven days spanning three series.
Newgarden crossed the finish line on the downtown streets of St. Petersburg, Fla., at almost the exact same time Ryan Blaney, another Penske driver, led the field to green in the NASCAR race outside Phoenix. Team Penske won consecutive NASCAR races with Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano to lock both into the playoffs, two Supercars races in Australia in the new Ford Mustang and now one of the showcase events on the IndyCar schedule.
The organization is off to such a strong start that Penske acknowledged his three-driver IndyCar lineup arrived at the opening race feeling pressure to match their counterparts.
Will Power and Newgarden delivered in qualifying by sweeping the front row, then Newgarden used tire strategy to put his Chevrolet out front.
"So proud of our group, we have the best of the best working for Team Penske," Newgarden said. "There's a lot of pressure at Team Penske, everybody is rising up, and we joined the group today."
It was the 204th victory in IndyCar for a Penske driver.
Cycling
Kelly Catlin, a world champion cyclist who helped take the U.S. to Olympic glory, has died by her own hand at age 23.
Her family relayed the tragic news to VeloNews on Saturday.
The multi-talented athlete won three straight world championship titles between 2016 and 2018, VeloNews noted, and raced with the Rally UHC Pro Cycling Team. She was also in grad school at Stanford University, in line to earn a degree in computational mathematics, an was an accomplished violinist.
She wrote on VeloNews of her multiple commitments that it sometimes felt like “juggling knives.”
Catlin was part of the four-woman Silver medalist team at the Rio Olympics in 2016, finishing behind gold-medal-winning Great Britain. USA Cycling confirmed her death on Sunday.
Dog sledding
Nicolas Petit is the first Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race musher to reach Alaska's Bering Sea coast.
The Frenchman pulled into the checkpoint at Unalakleet (YUN'-uh-lah-kleet) Sunday. He left the previous checkpoint with about a two-hour lead on defending champion Joar Ulsom of Norway and Alaskans Jessie Royer and Pete Kaiser.
Petit wins $1,500 in gold nuggets for being first to the wind-whipped coast.
After Unalakleet, mushers will work their way north up to the coast, eventually reaching the finish line in Nome after a thousand-mile (1,600-kilometer) trek across Alaska's wilderness.
Cindy Abbott became the fourth musher to leave the race, citing personal health reasons and worries about taking care of her team. The Nebraska native and former Cal State-Fullerton professor who has climbed Mount Everest scratched late Saturday.
Tennis
Serena Williams' return to tennis after a five-week break ended early with her retiring from the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, Calif., because of a viral illness.
Williams raced to a 3-0 lead over two-time major champion Garbine Muguruza in their third-round match before dropping six straight games and the first set, 6-3.
During the changeover between sets, Williams called for a trainer. She went back out and lost the first game of the second set. The match was soon declared over and Williams walked off the court.
Football
The New York Jets made a big move to get a big man to bolster their offensive line.
The Jets agreed Sunday to acquire two-time Pro Bowl left guard Kelechi Osemele from the Oakland Raiders. The deal includes the Jets sending their fifth-round draft pick to the Raiders for Oakland's sixth-rounder.
The deal is the second by the Raiders in less than 24 hours. They agreed Saturday to acquire receiver Antonio Brown in a trade with Pittsburgh.
Obituary
Harry Howell, the Hall of Fame defenseman who played the most games in New York Rangers' history, has died. He was 86.
Howell died Saturday night. He had been living at an assisted care facility near his hometown of Hamilton, Ontario.
A seven-time All-Star, Howell played 1,160 games for the Rangers from 1952-69 and had his No. 3 retired by the team.
