Newgarden hit with grid penalty in tight IndyCar title fight

PORTLAND, Ore. — As IndyCar speeds into the final two races of its season and the tightest championship race in nearly two decades, a top contender has taken an early hit.

Josef Newgarden was penalized six spots Friday on the starting grid because Team Penske changed his engine ahead of the Portland Grand Prix. At a circuit that is difficult to pass, the penalty has put the two-time IndyCar champion in a quick deficit.

Newgarden remained optimistic he can overcome the setback and leave Sunday’s race still in the running for a third IndyCar title.

“I wouldn’t say it’s ideal, but I don’t know that it is make-or-break,” Newgarden said Friday. “Hopefully it’s not a huge negative and I don’t think it will be.”

Will Power holds the IndyCar points lead with two races remaining — this Sunday at Portland and next Sunday at Laguna Seca in California. But his lead has been sliced to just three points by Newgarden, his Team Penske teammate who raced to his fifth victory of the season in IndyCar’s last outing to pull right into Power’s rearview mirror.

But there’s no breathing room at all in this title fight: Scott Dixon, the six-time champion, trails Power by 14 points as a trio of Chip Ganassi Racing drivers are challenging the Penske teammates. Indianapolis 500 winner Marcus Ericsson is 17 points out, while reigning IndyCar champion Alex Palou is fifth in the standings, 54 points back.

The contenders actually includes Scott McLaughlin and Pato O’Ward at sixth and seventh in the standings because both remain mathematically eligible to win the title. Any driver who trails the points leader by 54 points or more after Sunday’s race will be eliminated and O’Ward is currently 58 points behind Power.

This intense championship fight has seen seven lead changes this season between Power, Newgarden, Palou, Ericsson and McLaughlin and the three points that separate Penske teammates Power and Newgarden is the closest margin with two races remaining since 2008. The 43 points separating the top five drivers in the championship is the tightest title chase since 2003, when 41 points separated the top five.

The Ganassi goal is clear: Chip Ganassi has told his three contenders he wants them to finish 1-2-3 in the title race and his drivers should race each other clean through the checkered flag next weekend in Laguna Seca.

“Rule No. 1 is don’t take your teammate out,” Dixon said. “Everybody obviously races to win, but there’s some respect required when racing your teammates.”

Dixon also noted that Penske driver McLaughlin seemed to deliberately move out of Newgarden’s way two weeks ago at Gateway to help Newgarden win the race. McLaughlin was the leader on the final restart, controlled it and pulled out to a nice lead before Newgarden easily reeled him in and won his fifth race of the season.

Asked by The Associated Press after the race at Gateway how Newgarden caught him so quickly, McLaughlin credited “the slipstream effect. I did all I could to try and break away as much as I could.”

But when asked by AP why it seemed McLaughlin was standing still as Newgarden rocketed past, he demurred.

“Yeah, I don’t know. I don’t know,” McLaughlin said.