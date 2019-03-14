WATERFORD — Pat Goldammer, a political newcomer and small-business owner, is challenging incumbent Village Board members Tamara Pollnow, Troy McReynolds and Kathy Nargis in the April 2 election.
Three at-large Village Board seats are up for grabs.
The Journal Times sent a questionnaire to each candidate. Goldammer was not included in a Sunday article because the village provided an incorrect phone number for him.
Goldammer’s responses are below, and his responses are now included in the online version of Sunday’s story. Answers have been edited for length and clarity.
What motivated you to run for office, and what strengths will you bring to the board if you are elected?
Goldammer: Waterford has provided a wonderful place to live and raise our four children. I am looking for a way to give back to the community.
I have a strong background in leadership, budgeting, employee relations and land investment. I will bring a fresh perspective to the board at a time of historical spending. I believe in compromise when possible. I am open to innovation, but I will hold strong to my convictions.
What issues are facing Waterford, and how do you propose to work through them? What are your goals if elected?
Goldammer: The board needs to look at ways to attract new businesses to the community that are a good match for us. Most importantly, we need to keep our existing businesses.
I am a big advocate for protecting the Fox River, and I would continue to make that a village priority.
I was disappointed when a developer successfully lobbied the board to change a commercial property to residential. Commercial properties give a community much better tax relief. I would be a strong voice in keeping developers to their promises. We recently made enormous investments in commercial real estate and TIF districts. We need to assure we have clear and well-thought-out financial protection as these developments move forward. My main goal as a village trustee is to be a voice of the people of our community.
