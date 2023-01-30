New York Voices to perform at Carthage

KENOSHA — The Carthage College Performing Arts Series will bring the New York Voices to the stage at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, in A.F. Siebert Chapel on campus, 2001 Alford Park Drive.

The New York Voices is a quartet that consists of Darmon Meader, Lauren Kinhan, Peter Eldridge and Kim Nazarian. They are an internationally-renowned vocal ensemble that uses a combination of various forms of jazz to amaze its audiences. With 30 years of performances under its belt, the New York Voices have traveled internationally performing for many audiences and have created numerous albums.