New works by three artists featured in exhibit
New works by three artists featured in exhibit

From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside Fine Arts Gallery, 900 Wood Road, will be presenting "Beginnings: Three Early Career Wisconsin Artists" from Feb. 2 through April 22.

This exhibition features new works by Alyssa Krause, Daniel McCullogh and LaNia Sproles. The exhibition is online and open to the public.

Krause’s paintings question the parameters of perception. Her work focuses on the nuances in how an image is recognized. Rules are set up before painting as a way to create a border between herself and the work, making each painting surprising and fresh. Her work has been shown locally in Milwaukee and across the Midwest

Sproles is exhibiting large cutout mixed media figurative collages. The philosophies of self-perception, queer and feminist theories, and inherent racial dogmas are essential to her work. Sproles recently completed her year as a 2019 Mary L. Nohl fellow and teaching artist in residence at the Lynden Sculpture Garden in Milwaukee. She has a solo exhibition at the Wright Museum in Beloit that runs through April 2.

McCullough investigates the atmosphere of place through chance-based approaches to photography. He uses the mysterious space between the camera lens and outside world to make his work. McCullough was selected for the Plum Blossom Initiative Bridge Work 04 Professional Development Program from 2018-2019. He has shown his work both regionally and nationally.

Events

The events associated with this exhibition are as follows:

  • 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24 — Artist talk by LaNia Sproles (livestream, recorded)
  • 3:30 p.m. Thursday, March 4 — Artist talk by Daniel McCullough (livestream, recorded)
  • 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 7 — Artist talk by Alyssa Krause (livestream, recorded)
  • 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 20 — Panel discussion on post-graduation career building by LaNia Sproles, Alyssa Krause and Daniel McCullough.

For more information, go to uwp.edu/therita/artgalleries.cfm.

