New StoryWalk trail opens at Hawthorn Hollow

In “Taffy Time,” two sisters help their father collect maple sap and turn it into syrup, a process known as maple sugaring. Hawthorn Hollow is currently in the middle of their own maple sugaring season, which makes this the perfect time to open the “Taffy Time” trail, according to T.J. Leveque, executive director. “Our Maple Sugarin’ Time classes sold out very quickly, so we’re happy that we found another way to let more people come out and maybe catch a glimpse of authentic syrup production.”