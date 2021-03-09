 Skip to main content
New StoryWalk trail opens at Hawthorn Hollow
New StoryWalk trail opens at Hawthorn Hollow

From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
SOMERS — Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum, in partnership with the Kenosha Public Library, has opened its third StoryWalk trail.

The StoryWalk program, which is funded by the Kenosha Community Foundation, creates interpretive trails based on popular children’s books. This spring, Hawthorn Hollow has created a trail based on the book “Taffy Time” by Jennifer Lloyd.

In “Taffy Time,” two sisters help their father collect maple sap and turn it into syrup, a process known as maple sugaring. Hawthorn Hollow is currently in the middle of their own maple sugaring season, which makes this the perfect time to open the “Taffy Time” trail, according to T.J. Leveque, executive director. “Our Maple Sugarin’ Time classes sold out very quickly, so we’re happy that we found another way to let more people come out and maybe catch a glimpse of authentic syrup production.”

Hawthorn Hollow, 880 Green Bay Road, and is open to the public from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. There is no admission fee; donations are accepted. For more information about Hawthorn Hollow’s upcoming events, go to hawthornhollow.org.

