JOLIET, Ill. — Joey Logano is making his 11th NASCAR Cup Series start at Chicagoland Speedway, and it's just like his first race all over again.
Like so many other drivers, Logano is looking forward to seeing how the 2019 rules package affects Sunday's stop at the well-worn, 1.5-mile oval.
"I mean it'll change everything, just like it has everywhere else we've gone," Logano said Friday as he relaxed in his trailer after spending some time on the track in preparation for the Xfinity Series race. "Whether it's been a short track or a mile-and-a-half or a super speedway in this case, this rules (package), it's changed the game."
This year's competition package reduced horsepower and increased downforce in an attempt to offer more passing opportunities. The engine has a tapered spacer, and this weekend's cars will have aerodynamic ducts as well.
A modified version debuted at Atlanta's challenging 1.5-mile speedway in February, and Brad Keselowski beat out Martin Truex Jr. for the win. The overhauled competition rules were fully implemented for the first time in Las Vegas in March, and Logano held off Penske teammate Keselowski for his 22nd victory.
Logano said the competition package has turned each track into a new experience.
But it has been a full four months since Atlanta, and Cup drivers have much more to go on than they did in the beginning. Logano pointed to Auto Club Speedway in California when asked for a place that could shed some light on how the package might work at Chicagoland.
The new rules package was put into place after Logano won the Cup Series title at Homestead in November. Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick and Truex combined to win 20 of 36 races last season, prompting NASCAR to go in a different direction in an effort to make the racing more enjoyable for fans.
• Christopher Bell plans to stay with Joe Gibbs Racing for at least one more year. That's about all he knows about the situation at the moment.
The 24-year-old Bell has re-signed with JGR for 2020, but he isn't sure if he will be staying in the NASCAR Xfinity Series or moving up to the Cup Series.
Bell is one of NASCAR's best prospects. He won at Iowa Speedway on June 16 for his fourth Xfinity victory this season and second straight in Newton. He is second in the series standings heading into Saturday's race at Chicagoland Speedway.
FORMULA ONE: Valtteri Bottas and Max Verstappen both crashed and seriously damaged their cars during the second practice ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix as the high-altitude track in the Alps showed its perilous side at Spielberg, Austria. Mercedes and Red Bull blamed gusty winds in the montane surroundings for the incidents, which caused the 90-minute session to be red-flagged twice.
A third big-name driver narrowly avoided a similar crash as Sebastian Vettel also spun off the track but his Ferrari came to a standstill just before the barriers, limiting damage to his tires only.
Before his crash, Bottas posted the second fastest time of the session, trailing Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc by 0.331 seconds.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.