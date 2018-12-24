TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Noon: Diamond Head Classic, seventh-place game, Colorado vs. Charlotte, ESPNU.

2 p.m.: Diamond Head Classic, fifth-place game, Hawaii vs. Rhode Island, ESPNU,

5:30 p.m.: Diamond Head Classic, third-place game, UNLV vs. Bucknell, ESPNU.

8 p.m.: Diamond Head Classic, championship game, Indiana State vs. TCU, ESPN2.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL LEAGUE

11 a.m.: Milwaukee at New York, ESPN.

2 p.m.: Oklahoma City at Houston, ABC.

4:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at Boston, ABC.

7 p.m.: Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State, ABC, ESPN.

9:30 p.m.: Portland at Utah, ESPN.

RADIO

NATIONAL BASKETBALL LEAGUE

11 a.m.: Milwaukee at New York, WTMJ (620 AM).

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments