New on DVD: Robert Pattinson portrays masked Gotham detective in 'The Batman'

"While chasing the Riddler, a Jigsaw-like serial murderer leaving the bodies of Gotham’s leaders in his wake, Batman stumbles into the deep-rooted corruption of the city and organized crime’s grip on local politics and law enforcement, touching even his own storied family history, hitting uncomfortably close to home," writes Tribune News Service critic Katie Walsh in her review. "In its uncompromising vision, it may not be for everyone, but it’s definitely the movie that Batman needed."