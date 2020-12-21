New music group releases virtual concert

RACINE — Spirit of Racine Music Makers, a new charitable nonprofit, announces the release of "A Christmas Spirit," a virtual Christmas concert released on YouTube Dec. 21.
Spirit of Racine Music Makers are a community music ensemble that endeavors to bring peace, social justice and love to the world through the power and beauty of music from Racine. This virtual concert is its debut and the first step in pursuing its mission.
Like so many other valuable ventures, the catalyst for Spirit was something unexpected — the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers could see their music friends struggling to be connected, to be hopeful and to continue making music that brings people happiness.
Over the summer, Mary and George Baumgardt and Laura Sumner Coon sat socially distanced on a backyard patio and dreamed up Spirit of Racine Music Makers. They wanted to create an organization that would be open to all people of all faiths who wish to express their desire for love, justice and peace through music. They began with people they knew and nearly 50 people joined. They dedicated hours of virtual rehearsal and recording to make "A Spirit Christmas" possible.
The vocal pieces that are heard are the result of digitally blending 25 separate voice recordings, made by members from the safety of their homes. The instrumental pieces and accompaniments were also recorded this way. The handbell pieces were recorded in a little warmer weather, when the players could be masked and outside.
A "Spirit Christmas" can be found here: https://youtu.be/pQITpH3SHh0.
