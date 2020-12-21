 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New music group releases virtual concert
0 comments

New music group releases virtual concert

From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
  • 0

RACINE — Spirit of Racine Music Makers, a new charitable nonprofit, announces the release of "A Christmas Spirit," a virtual Christmas concert released on YouTube Dec. 21.

Spirit of Racine Music Makers are a community music ensemble that endeavors to bring peace, social justice and love to the world through the power and beauty of music from Racine. This virtual concert is its debut and the first step in pursuing its mission.

Like so many other valuable ventures, the catalyst for Spirit was something unexpected — the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers could see their music friends struggling to be connected, to be hopeful and to continue making music that brings people happiness.

Over the summer, Mary and George Baumgardt and Laura Sumner Coon sat socially distanced on a backyard patio and dreamed up Spirit of Racine Music Makers. They wanted to create an organization that would be open to all people of all faiths who wish to express their desire for love, justice and peace through music. They began with people they knew and nearly 50 people joined. They dedicated hours of virtual rehearsal and recording to make "A Spirit Christmas" possible.

The vocal pieces that are heard are the result of digitally blending 25 separate voice recordings, made by members from the safety of their homes. The instrumental pieces and accompaniments were also recorded this way. The handbell pieces were recorded in a little warmer weather, when the players could be masked and outside.

A "Spirit Christmas" can be found here: https://youtu.be/pQITpH3SHh0.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
Aldermen upset new Racine juvenile detention facility will be in a predominantly Black neighborhood
Government and Politics

Aldermen upset new Racine juvenile detention facility will be in a predominantly Black neighborhood

  • 5 min to read

The County has decided to build the new $45 million facility for at-risk youth within city limits, without any notice to city leaders, in part to keep kids close to their families. Some members of the City Council are not happy about it.

“It’s exceptionally frustrating when the alderman of the area wasn’t told this was coming to the neighborhood,” John Tate II said.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News