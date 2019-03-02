LPGA: The No. 1 player in the world is No. 1 after three rounds at the HSBC Women's World Championship.

Two strokes behind American Amy Olson after two rounds, Ariya Jutanugarn moved to the top of the leaderboard Saturday and a one-stroke lead after a 6-under 66 at Sentosa Golf Club's Tanjong course.

Jutanugarn had a three-round total of 11-under 205. No. 3 Minjee Lee was in second place after a 67, with Jodi Ewart Shadoff in third after a 68, two behind the top-ranked Thai player.

Olson had an incredibly mixed round of one double-bogey, three bogeys and six birdies for a 71 and was three strokes behind.

Former No. 1 Lydia Ko shot 69 to move to 5-under. Brooke Henderson had a 67 to move well up the leaderboard to 3-under — from 33rd to a tie for 14th. Nelly Korda, who won the Women's Australian Open two weeks ago, was also at 3-under after a 69.

"I didn't start off that well, but I was able to birdie the second hole, chip-in and that kind of changed my mood a little bit and momentum," said Henderson. "I was able to make a lot of birdies and have some fun, so it was nice.

"I guess I just wasn't used to this course playing so firm and windy. Other years, it seemed to hold pretty well and it was pretty calm out here."

