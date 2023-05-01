RACINE — The Racine Symphony Orchestra season finale masterworks concert, "Pictures of Sound," takes place at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at Memorial Hall, 72 Seventh St.

A change in the guest artist has been announced. Jennifer Frautschi has been replaced by Grace Park.

“Artistic Director Pasquale Laurino and I could not be more pleased with this opportunity to replace one superlative musician with another," said Jonathan Winkle, RSO executive director. "Miss Park will perform the same work, the monumental Brahms Violin Concerto, and deliver to RSO audiences an international-level of artistry.”

Praised by the San Francisco Chronicle as being “fresh, different and exhilarating” and Strings Magazine as “intensely wrought and burnished,” violinist Grace Park is a past winner of the Naumburg International Violin Competition. Park has appeared as soloist, recitalist and chamber musician throughout the United States, Europe, Asia and Canada, and has performed and participated in festivals.

Lydia Morency, winner of the Racine Symphony Orchestra’s 2023 Young Artist Competition, will perform her concerto with the orchestra.

To conclude the 91st season, the RSO will perform Modest Mussorgsky’s exhilarating "Pictures at an Exhibition," arranged by Maurice Ravel. This work musically depicts 10 of Viktor Hartmann’s drawings and watercolors and is a masterpiece of sound-color. The ending is one of the most exciting in all of music.