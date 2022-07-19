New fundraiser at Eco-Justice Center has three dates

CALEDONIA — Eco-Justice Center, 7133 Michna Road, is replacing its Farm to Table fundraiser with a new event called Pacas & Pints.
Eco-Justice is partnering with Littleport Brewing Co., local food trucks and musicians to create this family-friendly event on July 31 and Aug. 12 and 25.
Participants can bring a blanket or lawn chair and find a spot near the alpaca pasture to relax with a drink and listen to music. Besides going on a 20-minute alpaca tour, Eco-Justice grounds will be open for participants to climb up to the treehouse, explore the gardens and walk the trail.
On July 31, food will be available for purchase from Zaytuna’s Kitchen with music from Oly Mach Schau. Food from Rockitacos and Specialty Nacho Queen will be available on August 12 and 25, respectively. Rare Privilege will provide music for both August dates. Littleport Brewing Co. will have a special brew available, in addition to non-alcoholic options.
Tickets cost $30 and include a drink ticket and an alpaca tour. Tickets can be purchased at the door or in advance at ecojusticecenter.org. There is an attendance limit so advance ticket purchase is recommended.