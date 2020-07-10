New extra-inning format stirs debate as teams plot strategy

“It’s a whole different realm strategy-wise,” Arizona Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen said.

Minor league managers already know that.

Thorman used to make sure he saved at least one or two relievers in case a game ended up lasting 14-plus innings. He said he doesn’t have to worry about that anymore because games rarely last that long.

Matt Erickson, who manages the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers of the Class A Midwest League, said the cold weather had road teams often bunting and playing for one run early in the first season under the new rule.

“But as the summer went on, you find out you’re not really playing for a run as the visiting team,” Erickson said. “You’re pretty much playing for multiple runs if you’re on the road, trying to get a big inning.”

Helps road team?

Williams believes road teams have an advantage because the runner on second scores so often, putting immediate pressure on the home team.

“As the season went on, I was talking to my coaches and I’d say that I wish you had a rule where if you’re the home team, you had the option of hitting first or pitching first (in extra innings),” Williams said.