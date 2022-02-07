New exhibit to open at Lemon Street Gallery

KENOSHA — Lemon Street Gallery, 4601 Sheridan Road, will showcase the artwork of its support staff in the Brick Gallery through Feb. 27. An opening reception will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12.

There is an assortment of mediums such as sculpture, painting, photography, ceramics, printmaking and fiber arts on display and available for purchase by artists Elizabeth Dary, Betsy Davis, Missy Isley-Poltrock, Lynn A. Johnston, Jude Linden, Eileen Martin and Shelby Nesmith.

Additionally, a new member exhibit has been installed in the remaining galleries and features all member artists. The exhibit continues through April.

Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. There is no admission fee.

