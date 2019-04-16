MADISON — The state Department of Natural Resources’ new leader said Tuesday he knows people want the agency to do more to control chronic wasting disease but that he needs scientific data to justify new strategies and spending.
Chronic wasting disease attacks deer’s brains and eventually kills them. The state has been grappling with the ailment since it was discovered near Mount Horeb in 2002. The disease has now affected 56 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties, but Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ state budget offers no new funding or proposals for slowing the spread. Evers has taken pointed questions from Republicans about his hands-off approach.
DNR Secretary Preston Cole, an Evers appointee, told reporters that he knows people want the DNR to “step on the gas.”
But he said previous strategies to fight the disease — most notably efforts to thin the wild herd in the early 2000s and banning inter-county carcass movement — have only alienated hunters. Legislators have told him not to spend “another dime on CWD until we figure out where we’re going.”
He reiterated that the DNR is waiting to see what research in other states reveals about CWD and how it spreads.
“We want to sort through this very carefully, very methodically,” he said. “What do they know that we don’t know? If I have to ask for more money ... we’ve done the legwork to see what other states are doing.”
Thinning the herd has benefits, Cole said, but he wouldn’t say he supports for a proposal from retired DNR biologists to pay bounties for CWD-infected deer . He said DNR staff will evaluate the idea’s feasibility.
He went on to lament that the state allows baiting and feeding in the CWD era. Scientists believe baiting and feeding leads to deer congregating over food piles, increasing the chance of disease transmission through nose-to-nose contact.
Meanwhile, regarding lead pipe replacement, Evers’ budget calls for borrowing $40 million to replace lead pipes statewide. Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos isn’t on board, saying he’s worried too much money would go toward replacing pipes in Milwaukee and the initiative is too expensive. Cole said that’s a discussion between Evers and Vos.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.