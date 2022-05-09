New crop of Packers rookies are impressive at minicamp

GREEN BAY — Pro Football Hall of Fame general manager Ron Wolf used to have a simple rule of thumb when it came to post-draft rookie minicamps and the first impressions the youngsters would make at them.

You can’t rule anyone “in” because of those practices, Wolf, the Green Bay Packers GM from 1991 through 2001, would warn. But, he’d quickly add, you could definitely rule someone “out” if they struggled so mightily that it was obvious that they were out of their depth.

But at first glance during Friday and Saturday’s practices, it didn’t appear that any of 11 members of GM Brian Gutekunst’s 2022 draft class were in over their heads. There were even a few times when head coach Matt LaFleur had to remind himself not to get too giddy about what he’d just seen.

“It’s always exciting when you get these guys in the building. It’s like getting a bunch of new toys,” said LaFleur, who limited the practice work to drills and 7-on-7 periods, eschewing any 11-on-11 work. “You can see the talent on a lot of these guys, but it is a process. And time will tell how good these guys will be.”

With that in mind, here’s a brief rundown of what each of the 11 draft picks showed during the two days, with organized team activity practices set to begin May 23:

Quay Walker, ILB, (1)

Walker looked every bit of his 6-foot-4, 241-pound frame, and as inside linebackers coach Kirk Olivadotti put his group through position drills, you could see how naturally Walker moves at his size. The guess here is that defensive coordinator Joe Barry cannot wait to see him paired with De’Vondre Campbell in competitive 11-on-11 drills against the offense.

“My confidence is high but not too high,” Walker said. “I’m learning a new defense and these are veteran guys I’m (going to be) playing with — grown men. So it’s going to be a little different. But at the same time, it’s still about competing and playing football and doing what they drafted to me to do.”

Devonte Wyatt, DT (1)

Easily the draft pick to show the most personality during his in-the-locker-room Q&A session with reporters, Wyatt flashed in pass-rush drills and showed power during the drill work with the blocking sleds. He certainly caught LaFleur’s eye in the pass-rush periods.

“They drafted me first round for a reason. I just want to come in, just do the things I did at Georgia or even better,” Wyatt said. “Everybody (who’s already) on that defense is elite. It’s just doing my part, playing my role, really. Whatever coaches ask for me, that’s going to be my role.”

Christian Watson, WR (2)

Watson is tall (6-5) and lithe (listed as 208 pounds) so it’ll be interesting to see if he can add bulk to his frame. He moved well in 1-on-1 pass-catching drills, and had one of the best catches of the weekend on a seam route with three defenders around him on Friday.

“I’m really just excited to learn and grow and see how much of a step I can take at this next level,” Watson said. “I’m really confident in myself and I think that confidence will only grow. I’m trying to do as much as I can as quick as I can. I know it’s going to take a lot of work to get to that point.”

Sean Rhyan, OL (3)

The 6-5, 321-pound Rhyan was dinged by some scouts for having short arms for a tackle (32 3/8 inches) but he sure has a powerful lower body, and he showed that power in drill work. He worked at guard and at right tackle, and it’ll be interesting to see if the college left tackle jumps into the open right tackle competition right away.

“I went up against some pretty good D-ends and I would say and held my own,” Rhyan said of playing tackle instead of moving inside in the NFL. “I’m going to compete. Everyone else is going to compete. And when the season rolls around, we’ll see what happens.”

Romeo Doubs, WR (4)

The 6-2, 204-pound Doubs was the player who forced observers to remind themselves that no lasting judgments should be made off of these practices. He caught three deep balls during Friday’s practice, showed strong hands and has the kind of size-speed ratio that the coaches love.

“It’s really motivating, for me,” Doubs said of being given No. 87, which was once worn by wide receiver Jordy Nelson — one of the best pass-catchers in Packers history. “You see guys like him, you hear from all the staff in the building about how hard they work. I just think (holding) myself up to that standard is really important.”

Zach Tom, OL (4)

Tom played center and left tackle in college at Wake Forest, and with the linemen only doing no-pads work, Tom wasn’t going to show his versatility off, anyway. Still, he looked comfortable at center during the work the line did do as a unit.

“I want to be somebody who can play all five positions at a high level. That’s the goal,” Tom said. “That’s my main goal for offseason, through camp. I want to be somebody who can go out there at any position and you can rely on to perform at a high level.”

Kingsley Enagbare, OLB (5)

It was strange to see someone other than Za’Darius Smith wearing the No. 55 jersey, and given that Enagbare is more of a tall, lean edge player, it was no surprise to see him move fluidly during the outside linebacker drills.

“It definitely felt great to be out there with the guys and kind of getting a feel for it,” Enagbare said. “I feel like it went well. But I pretty much (have to) do everything that it took to get me here. Work hard, take care of my body, staying in the playbook and being a good teammate. I feel like if you do all those things, you’re going to have a successful career in the NFL.”

Tariq Carpenter, S (7)

The 6-3, 230-pound Carpenter looked like the linebacker-safety ‘tweener he was viewed as coming out of Georgia Tech. He worked at safety on defense, but with special-teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia seemingly keeping a close eye on him, Carpenter looks very much like the kind of player that will help those downtrodden units.

“I’m willing to do whatever the team needs. I’m not about myself,” Carpenter said. “If I’m going to be playing special teams and if I can contribute to us winning the Super Bowl, then that’s what I’m willing to do.”

Jonathan Ford, DT (7)

At one point during drills, defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery got after Ford for poor technique while engaging with one of his fellow linemen holding a pad, and to his credit, the mountainous Ford (6-5, 338 pounds) fixed his mistake and got an atta-boy from an excited Montgomery. It’ll be interesting to see him in pads in camp.

“It comes from a very good place,” Ford said of Montgomery’s coaching style. “You want a coach like that, giving you everything he has. Having him (coaching) every last one of us every day is just a great thing.”

Rasheed Walker, T (7)

Walker didn’t practice on Friday — the team isn’t required to give an injury report of any sort — but he did do some drills on Saturday. After coming to Green Bay before the draft for one of the Packers’ 30 allowed visits, Walker is right where he expected to be.

“Green Bay was probably one of my favorite places to visit, just how they run things around here and just the facilities, different resources they have here,” he said. “I felt like I knew Green Bay was going to take me — it just felt so right. And I’m here now.”

Samori Toure, WR (7)

The ex-Montana and Nebraska wideout looked smooth running routes and showed his speed (4.44-second 40-yard dash) as well, but the true test is yet to come.

“I’m really confident. I know I was a late round draft pick, but all that matters is I’m here now,” Toure said. “I’m very confident and very optimistic in my abilities.”

