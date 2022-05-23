New coaches working out the kinks

GREEN BAY — As Adam Stenavich meandered along the Ray Nitschke Field sideline during the Green Bay Packers’ post-draft minicamp earlier this month, the first-year offensive coordinator nodded hello toward a nearby observer.

“You look lost,” the not-so-helpful observer told him.

Stenavich stopped, and chuckled.

“I don’t know what the hell to do with myself,” he replied.

When Stenavich was reminded of the interaction as the Packers coaching staff prepped for this week’s start to Phase III of the offseason program — organized team activity practices, the closest approximation of “real” football of the spring — he nodded again. While he might’ve been exaggerating slightly, there had been some truth to his confession.

After three years as the team’s offensive line coach, Stenavich had been promoted during the offseason — his first time being a coordinator — after previous offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett became the Denver Broncos’ head coach; quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy took the Chicago Bears’ offensive coordinator job, which comes with play-calling duties under defensive-minded head coach Matt Eberflus; and tight ends coach Justin Outten joined the Broncos to serve as Hackett’s coordinator.

Head coach Matt LaFleur promoted assistant line coach Luke Butkus to Stenavich’s old post, and not wanting to get in the way of Butkus building connections with his new linemen, Stenavich tried to steer clear of the line drills throughout the weekend, although he did spend a few minutes keeping an eye on his protege.

“He’s letting me have my voice,” said Butkus, who spent three seasons as Stenavich’s assistant and whose only experience as a lead offensive line coach was at his alma mater, the University of Illinois. “For the last three years, there was really one voice. We were on the same page, but what Steno said is what we did.

“Now, it’s kind of the same way. I’m constantly in his ear asking him questions, but I do appreciate him being outside the room a little bit. If I have something, I can go to him. He’s been great.”

Said Stenavich: “You always hate it as a coach if you have someone looking over your shoulder. I just want to let him have his voice in the room and just do his thing. I think eventually I’ll work my way back in there. But I think right now, it’s important for me to be with the other position groups and absorbing all that.”

Stenavich isn’t the Packers’ first offensive coordinator to come up through the coaching ranks on the offensive line. Some of the Packers’ best offenses of the Mike McCarthy era were coordinated by Joe Philbin, who spent four years as the Miami Dolphins’ head coach and served as the Packers’ interim head coach after McCarthy was fired with four games left in the 2018 season. Philbin was also one of four-time NFL MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ closest confidantes during their time together.

Philbin spent nearly 20 years as a line coach in the college ranks, and all eight of his NFL seasons not spent as a head coach or coordinator have been as a line coach, including his current gig as the Dallas Cowboys offensive line coach under McCarthy.

Similarly, Stenavich’s expertise is on the line — he was a three-year starter at left tackle at the University of Michigan and spent time on the Packers’ practice squad in 2006 and in training camp in 2007 before getting into coaching.

That means just like Philbin, there is an understandable adjustment period when it comes to overseeing other aspects of the offense — even though Stenavich did carry the run-game coordinator title last season.

“They were making fun of me about that a couple weeks ago — (that) there’s been some time since I watched 7-on-7 (drills),” Stenavich said of the other coaches. “When you get an ability to take a step back and see it more from a big-picture aspect, it’s kind of cool because you get to watch other positions coach. You get to see things from different angles that you really didn't get to see before because I was so busy coaching the offensive line. So, it’s been fun.

“Sitting in position meetings of other coaches and listening to them go, it’s been really beneficial for me — just from a holistic standpoint of the offense.”

Stenavich isn’t the only one working through a new role and new responsibilities.

While there were some changes on defense, with outside linebackers coach Mike Smith leaving to join the Minnesota Vikings and Jason Rebrovich replacing him, most of the winds of change blew through the offense.

Not only were Stenavich and Butkus promoted, but former McCarthy-era quarterbacks coach Tom Clements returned to his old job, partly at Rodgers’ behest; wide receivers coach Jason Vrable added a passing-game coordinator title; John Dunn took over as tight ends coach; and Connor Lewis (quarterbacks) and Ryan Mahaffey (offensive line) became assistant position coaches.

With all those changes, LaFleur acknowledged that the coaches’ time together at the rookie camp served as an effective dry run for the start of OTAs.

“Every time we get an opportunity to go out there and work — and really for not only the new guys, but allowing some of the younger coaches to really kind of get out there and get their feet wet and get that experience — I think it’s always a good thing for us,” LaFleur said.

That get-their-feet-wet process figures to continue throughout the offseason, training camp and preseason, just as it did for LaFleur’s original staff in 2019.

“I think the preseason’s going to be very important, kind of like how it was our first year where everyone’s learning their role and what is expected of them — not only on gameday, but as the week goes through to prepare for gameday,” Stenavich said. “There’s going to be guys wearing different hats, which will be great.

“I’m excited about our staff and we have a lot of really intelligent guys that do a really good job. It’s just working the kinks out and figuring it out.”

