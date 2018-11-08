CHICAGO — Goals by Andrei Svechnikov, Jaccob Slavin, Phillip Di Giuseppe and Calvin de Haan gave Carolina a four-goal lead early in the second period and the Hurricanes held on for a 4-3 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday night that spoiled the NHL coaching debut of Jeremy Colliton.
Colliton became the 38th coach of the Blackhawks on Tuesday after Joel Quenneville was fired after 10 seasons with Chicago. Quenneville ranked second in NHL history with 890 regular-season victories.
Despite the coaching switch, Chicago got off to a sluggish, mistake-filled start and saw its winless streak reach six straight (0-5-1).
Patrick Kane, David Kampf and Nick Schmaltz scored for the Blackhawks.
