New agenda

Big Brothers Big Sisters golf outing June 6

A golf outing and cigar dinner to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters will be held Monday, June 6 at Meadowbrook Country Club, 2149 N. Green Bay Road in Mount Pleasant.

Golf begins at noon for those playing 18 holes and 3 p.m. for those playing nine holes. Cocktails begin at 5:30 p.m. and dinner is at 6:30 p.m.

The dinner menu is a garden salad, beef filet with grilled asparagus, garlic mashed potatoes and chocolate mousse.

The cost is $160 for 18 holes of golf, cart, boxed lunch and dinner; $110 for nine holes, cart and dinner; or $65 for dinner only. Each option includes cigars. Tickets are available at Timer’s Beverage Center, 3800 Northwestern Ave.

