RBC indoor baseball facility open in new location
The Racine Baseball Cooperative’s indoor baseball training facility, which had been housed in a building in Machinery Row, 820 Water Street, has opened in its new location at 1503 Rapids Drive and is available for use by teams and groups.
City softball teams looking for a spot to train are also encouraged to call and use the center.
The new facility is similar in size to the old facility. The entrance to the facility is just east of Memorial Drive and just west of the railroad tracks on High Street.
For more information, to set up a visit or to reserve a time slot for a practice session, please call RBC trustee and coach Jack Schiestle at 262-634-6390.
