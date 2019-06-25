Focus on Community golf outing
Focus on Community will host its 18th annual Golf Event Friday, June 28, at Ives Grove Golf Links, 14101 Washington Ave., in Yorkville.
Golfers receive 18 holes of golf with cart, lunch, dinner and a chance to win raffle and auction items. The cost is $100 per person or $400 a foursome.
Those who want to support the event can sponsor a hole on the course for $100. Sponsorships are available in a person's name or business.
Since 1980, Focus on Community offers programs for the prevention of alcohol, tobacco and other drug abuse.
For more information, please call Focus at 262-632-6200 or go online to www.focusracine.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.