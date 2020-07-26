New agenda for July 27
New agenda for July 27

Ranger Impact Golf Outing

UW-Parkside will hold its 2nd annual Ranger Impact Open Golf Outing on Monday, Aug. 24 at Kenosha Country Club.

The event is being presented by The Kings & Convicts Brewing Company.

The format is a 4-person shamble. Entry dues are $1,000 per foursome ($500 tax-deductible donation), $250 for an individual ($125 tax-deductible donation) or $50 for the reception only.

Proceeds will support the Ranger Impact Fund, the primary fundraising arm supporting UW-Parkside athletics.

Register for the event online at http://donate.uwp.edu/2020rangeropen.

