New agenda for July 27

Ranger Impact Golf Outing
UW-Parkside will hold its 2nd annual Ranger Impact Open Golf Outing on Monday, Aug. 24 at Kenosha Country Club.
The event is being presented by The Kings & Convicts Brewing Company.
The format is a 4-person shamble. Entry dues are $1,000 per foursome ($500 tax-deductible donation), $250 for an individual ($125 tax-deductible donation) or $50 for the reception only.
Proceeds will support the Ranger Impact Fund, the primary fundraising arm supporting UW-Parkside athletics.
Register for the event online at http://donate.uwp.edu/2020rangeropen.
