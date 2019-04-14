Johnson Park Retired Men’s golf

The Johnson Park Tuesday Morning Retired Men’s Golf Club has openings for golfers age 50 and older, of all abilities, for the 2019 season.

Play begins on Tuesday, April 30. The spring meeting will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 16, at the Johnson Park clubhouse. The annual dues are $55.

For more information, contact Keith George by email at kgeorge428@yahoo.com or by phone at 414-520-9557.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments