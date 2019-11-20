New acts rule Grammys

But Lizzo has also had her fair share of critics: Some felt she shouldn't qualify for best new artist at the Grammys since she's been on the music scene for years. Others thought since "Truth Hurts" was originally released in 2017, it shouldn't qualify for the 2020 Grammys. The Recording Academy said "Truth Hurts" qualified because the song was never submitted for contention in the Grammys process and it appears on an album released during the eligibility period for the upcoming show.

"Truth Hurts" was co-written by Tele, Jesse Saint John and Ricky Reed, who is nominated for producer of the year (non-classical). Mina Lioness, the British singer who Lizzo gave writing credit to after using some of her viral tweet in the hit song, didn't appear on the list of writers nominated for song of the year for "Truth Hurts." Lizzo's label, Atlantic Records, told The Associated Press last week it was in the process of adding Lioness to the song's credits.

Lizzo's other nominations include best urban contemporary album, best pop solo performance for "Truth Hurts," best traditional R&B performance for "Jerome" and best R&B performance for "Exactly How I Am," which features Gucci Mane and marks the rapper's first Grammy nomination.